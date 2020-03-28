Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 615.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.21% of Generac worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Generac by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNRC opened at $88.96 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

