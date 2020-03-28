General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,816 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,061,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,126,000 after buying an additional 1,004,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 540,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

