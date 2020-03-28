General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 6,661,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,474. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.