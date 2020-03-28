General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $193,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

