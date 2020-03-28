Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 149.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,631 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.71% of Genesco worth $33,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Genesco by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 189,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 504.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Genesco by 501.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 181,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Genesco by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares during the last quarter.

GCO stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CL King upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

