Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Genesco worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $13.41 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.