GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $20,790.65 and $15.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,120,139 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

