Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Gentherm worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

