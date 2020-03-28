GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.11

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $350,412.57 and $205.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00622272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.