Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,017,603 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,017,603 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $815,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.64 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,279,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,530,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

