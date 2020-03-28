Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 205,271 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $659,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

