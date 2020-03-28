Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 256,753 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Charles Schwab worth $732,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,461,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,749,980. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

