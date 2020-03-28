Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 449,091 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,091 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Boston Scientific worth $857,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,232,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.