Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Illinois Tool Works worth $847,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.30. 1,818,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,488. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.