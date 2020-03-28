Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Becton Dickinson and worth $1,001,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $62,646,177.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,817. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

