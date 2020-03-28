Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,226,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of EOG Resources worth $687,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $840,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $36.00. 10,077,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.