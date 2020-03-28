Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Phillips 66 worth $716,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 4,189,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,672,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

