Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 223,583 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Global Payments worth $848,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $7.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,771. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

