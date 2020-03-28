Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 235,577 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Public Storage worth $677,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

NYSE:PSA traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $191.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,098. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.20. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

