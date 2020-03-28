Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,669 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Kimberly Clark worth $791,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.89. 2,288,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,882. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.