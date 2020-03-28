Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 308,987 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Dollar General worth $647,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,367,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,764,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

