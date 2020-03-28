Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 310,440 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Southern worth $966,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,120,000 after purchasing an additional 961,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,513,000 after purchasing an additional 533,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,065,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.