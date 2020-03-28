Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 37,377 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Humana worth $661,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock traded down $7.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.07. 1,918,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.12.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.