Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 421,316 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of Welltower worth $668,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,939,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

