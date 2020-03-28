Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,353,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 423,090 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Micron Technology worth $877,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after purchasing an additional 501,020 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,871 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,145. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Shares of MU traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 39,408,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,820,872. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

