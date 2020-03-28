Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,781 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.98% of Simon Property Group worth $946,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 414.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. 4,836,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,663. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.31.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.