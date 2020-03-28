Geode Capital Management LLC Has $848.98 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,751,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of CSX worth $848,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $56.29. 5,570,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,299. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

