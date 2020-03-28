Geode Capital Management LLC Has $892.52 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alibaba Group worth $892,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,339,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,343,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $496.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

