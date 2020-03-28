Geode Capital Management LLC Has $931.66 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $931,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after acquiring an additional 761,119 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 33,369,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,496,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

