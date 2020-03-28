Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Equinix worth $738,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,993,000 after acquiring an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,310,000 after acquiring an additional 370,877 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $594.27. The company had a trading volume of 614,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.37. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,143,610. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

