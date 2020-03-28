Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $749,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,639,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

