Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of S&P Global worth $933,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in S&P Global by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,398,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,736,000 after acquiring an additional 101,268 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 33,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.11 and a 200 day moving average of $266.78. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

