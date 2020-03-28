Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Stryker worth $959,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.24.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,396,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,982. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

