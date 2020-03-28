Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of BlackRock worth $811,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $17.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.94 and its 200 day moving average is $480.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

