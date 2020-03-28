Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,110 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $780,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after buying an additional 77,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.25 on Friday, hitting $217.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day moving average of $211.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,826.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total transaction of $848,357.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

