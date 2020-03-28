Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,208,651 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208,651 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Applied Materials worth $885,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. 10,583,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,220,073. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

