Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 199,460 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Northrop Grumman worth $815,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,585. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.30.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

