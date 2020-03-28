Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 257,657 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,899,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,657 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Exelon worth $677,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

NYSE:EXC traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,615,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,722. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.