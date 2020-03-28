Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,220 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Capital One Financial worth $689,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.30. 4,392,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,251. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

