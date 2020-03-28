Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,698 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Activision Blizzard worth $668,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.96. 8,503,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,450,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

