Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,036,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.34. 4,186,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.69. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.89.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.