Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,039 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Progressive worth $754,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 129,559 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,481,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,729. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Progressive from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

