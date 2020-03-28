Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Waste Management worth $668,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,608. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.