Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Ecolab worth $707,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

