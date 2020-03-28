Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,218,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 666,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Schlumberger worth $771,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

SLB traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,789,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,917,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

