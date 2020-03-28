Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $956,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 75,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $100.13. 2,535,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,370. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

