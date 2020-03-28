Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 27th total of 462,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 63,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,971. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

