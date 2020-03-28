German American Bancorp Inc. Has $16.60 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

