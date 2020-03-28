Gexan (GEX) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Gexan has a market capitalization of $35,325.38 and approximately $2,004.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. In the last week, Gexan has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.01048857 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031661 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00175669 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007395 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

