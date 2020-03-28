Gifto (GTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $968,861.00

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $968,861.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gifto has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bibox, Coinnest and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.02498183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bibox, CPDAX, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Kryptono, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx, Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex, Allbit, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

